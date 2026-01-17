Heard and Oklahoma State host No. 19 Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones (14-4, 2-4 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (15-4, 4-2 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 1 p.m.…

Iowa State Cyclones (14-4, 2-4 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (15-4, 4-2 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State takes on No. 19 Iowa State after Stailee Heard scored 21 points in Oklahoma State’s 85-76 victory against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Cowgirls are 10-1 on their home court. Oklahoma State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cyclones are 2-4 in conference matchups. Iowa State has a 12-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Oklahoma State makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.7 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Iowa State scores 23.8 more points per game (85.4) than Oklahoma State allows (61.6).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Gray is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Cowgirls. Haleigh Timmer is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Audi Crooks is scoring 27.6 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Cyclones. Jada Williams is averaging 13.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 37.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.