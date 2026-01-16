Heal leads Kansas State against No. 17 Texas Tech after 25-point outing

Kansas State Wildcats (9-9, 2-3 Big 12) at Texas Tech Lady Raiders (19-0, 6-0 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 2…

Kansas State Wildcats (9-9, 2-3 Big 12) at Texas Tech Lady Raiders (19-0, 6-0 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State takes on No. 17 Texas Tech after Tess Heal scored 25 points in Kansas State’s 80-73 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Lady Raiders have gone 11-0 in home games. Texas Tech ranks ninth in college basketball giving up 53.6 points per game while holding opponents to 33.1% shooting.

The Wildcats are 2-3 in Big 12 play. Kansas State is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Texas Tech scores 75.3 points, 9.7 more per game than the 65.6 Kansas State gives up. Kansas State averages 16.7 more points per game (70.3) than Texas Tech allows to opponents (53.6).

The Lady Raiders and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Maupin is shooting 45.9% and averaging 15.4 points for the Lady Raiders. Denae Fritz is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Taryn Sides averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Heal is shooting 52.3% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Raiders: 10-0, averaging 73.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.