Heady scores 23 in Bethune-Cookman’s 79-63 victory against Mississippi Valley State

Jakobi Heady’s 23 points helped Bethune-Cookman defeat Mississippi Valley State 79-63 on Saturday. Heady added five rebounds for the Wildcats…

Jakobi Heady’s 23 points helped Bethune-Cookman defeat Mississippi Valley State 79-63 on Saturday.

Heady added five rebounds for the Wildcats (6-11, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tyler Andrews scored 19 points, shooting 7 for 11 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line. Jordan Johnson finished with nine points.

The Delta Devils (1-18, 0-5) were led by Michael James, who posted 31 points, four assists and three steals. X’Zaevion Barnett added 10 points for Mississippi Valley State. Patrick Punch had 10 points, four assists and two steals. The Delta Devils prolonged their losing streak to 17 in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.