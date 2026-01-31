Heady has 18, Bethune-Cookman defeats Alabama State 69-54

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Jakobi Heady had 18 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 69-54 victory against Alabama State on Saturday. Heady added…

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Jakobi Heady had 18 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 69-54 victory against Alabama State on Saturday.

Heady added six rebounds for the Wildcats (10-11, 7-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Doctor Bradley added 13 points while shooting 5 of 12 from the field and 3 of 7 from the line, to go with 10 rebounds. Daniel Rouzan had 11 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Hornets (6-15, 3-5) were led by Micah Simpsom, who posted 16 points and two steals. Tyler Byrd added 13 points and three blocks for Alabama State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

