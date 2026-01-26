Hayes leads Charlotte against South Florida after 24-point performance

Charlotte 49ers (9-11, 3-4 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (12-9, 5-3 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Charlotte 49ers (9-11, 3-4 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (12-9, 5-3 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte takes on South Florida after Tanajah Hayes scored 24 points in Charlotte’s 83-82 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Bulls are 9-3 on their home court. South Florida is fourth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 35.0 rebounds. L’or Mputu leads the Bulls with 7.9 boards.

The 49ers have gone 3-4 against AAC opponents. Charlotte ranks fifth in the AAC with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Asianae Nicholson averaging 8.8.

South Florida makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Charlotte has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Charlotte averages 64.4 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 70.6 South Florida allows to opponents.

The Bulls and 49ers square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Davidson is scoring 12.0 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bulls. Edyn Battle is averaging 11.6 points and four assists over the last 10 games.

Princess Anderson is scoring 14.3 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the 49ers. Hayes is averaging 14.8 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

49ers: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.