Hayes and Charlotte host Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Owls (8-10, 2-4 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (8-10, 2-3 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Atlantic Owls (8-10, 2-4 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (8-10, 2-3 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte plays Florida Atlantic after Tanajah Hayes scored 28 points in Charlotte’s 64-53 loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The 49ers have gone 6-3 at home. Charlotte is seventh in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.3 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Owls are 2-4 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 18.1 turnovers per game.

Charlotte averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic has shot at a 39.4% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points less than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Charlotte have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Princess Anderson is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the 49ers. Hayes is averaging 12.1 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Vivian Onugha is averaging 10.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Owls. Grace Carstensen is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 62.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

