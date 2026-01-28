Hawkins, Santa Clara Broncos to host Villa and the Washington State Cougars

Washington State Cougars (4-18, 3-6 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (17-5, 7-2 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Washington State Cougars (4-18, 3-6 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (17-5, 7-2 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts Washington State in a matchup of WCC teams.

The Broncos are 7-2 in home games. Santa Clara averages 81.5 points while outscoring opponents by 16.2 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 3-6 against WCC opponents. Washington State has a 3-17 record against opponents above .500.

Santa Clara is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Washington State allows to opponents. Washington State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.1 per game Santa Clara gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophie Glancey is averaging 14.6 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for the Broncos. Maia Jones is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Eleonora Villa is averaging 17.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Cougars. Charlotte Abraham is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.