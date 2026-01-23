Hawaii wins 98-71 against CSU Bakersfield

HONOLULU (AP) — Quandre Bullock scored 17 points as Hawaii beat CSU Bakersfield 98-71 on Thursday. Bullock also added 12…

HONOLULU (AP) — Quandre Bullock scored 17 points as Hawaii beat CSU Bakersfield 98-71 on Thursday.

Bullock also added 12 rebounds and three steals for the Rainbow Warriors (14-4, 6-2 Big West Conference). Isaiah Kerr scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Isaac Johnson had 12 points and shot 4 for 8 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Roadrunners (8-13, 2-7) were led by Dailin Smith, who recorded 28 points. Mike Price added 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

