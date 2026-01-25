Hawaii wins 89-68 over Cal State Northridge

HONOLULU (AP) — Isaac Johnson scored 18 points as Hawaii beat Cal State Northridge 89-68 on Saturday night. Johnson also…

HONOLULU (AP) — Isaac Johnson scored 18 points as Hawaii beat Cal State Northridge 89-68 on Saturday night.

Johnson also added seven rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (15-4, 7-2 Big West Conference). Gytis Nemeiksa added 16 points while shooting 4 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds. Dre Bullock had 13 points and shot 4 for 12 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Matadors (11-10, 4-5) were led by Larry Hughes Jr., who posted 19 points and two steals. Mahmoud Fofana added 14 points for Cal State Northridge. Josh O’Garro also put up 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

