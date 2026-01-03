Hawaii visits UCSD for conference matchup

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (11-2, 3-0 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (11-3, 1-1 Big West) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (11-2, 3-0 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (11-3, 1-1 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quandre Bullock and Hawaii take on Leo Beath and UCSD in Big West play Saturday.

The Tritons have gone 4-1 at home. UCSD has a 9-1 record against opponents above .500.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 3-0 against Big West opponents. Hawaii is seventh in the Big West with 14.6 assists per game led by Aaron Hunkin-Claytor averaging 3.8.

UCSD makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.0 percentage points higher than Hawaii has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). Hawaii scores 10.7 more points per game (81.0) than UCSD gives up to opponents (70.3).

The Tritons and Rainbow Warriors face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emanuel Prospere II is averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Tritons. Beath is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Hunter Erickson averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Isaac Johnson is averaging 13.4 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

