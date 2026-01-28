Hawaii Rainbow Wahine face the UC Irvine Anteaters on 4-game win streak

UC Irvine Anteaters (17-3, 8-1 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (10-9, 4-5 Big West) Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST…

UC Irvine Anteaters (17-3, 8-1 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (10-9, 4-5 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against UC Irvine.

The Rainbow Wahine are 7-5 in home games. Hawaii is fourth in the Big West in team defense, allowing 60.2 points while holding opponents to 36.3% shooting.

The Anteaters are 8-1 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine is 13-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

Hawaii makes 40.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than UC Irvine has allowed to its opponents (34.7%). UC Irvine scores 11.8 more points per game (72.0) than Hawaii gives up to opponents (60.2).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Imani Perez is averaging 7.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Rainbow Wahine. Bailey Flavell is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jada Wynn is averaging 15.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, four assists and 1.9 steals for the Anteaters. Hunter Hernandez is averaging 22.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Wahine: 6-4, averaging 62.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Anteaters: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.