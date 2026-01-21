Hawaii plays CSU Bakersfield on 3-game road slide

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (8-9, 2-5 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-12, 1-7 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (8-9, 2-5 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-12, 1-7 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hits the road against CSU Bakersfield looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Roadrunners have gone 3-6 at home. CSU Bakersfield ranks third in the Big West with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Tena Ikidi averaging 2.8.

The Rainbow Wahine are 2-5 against Big West opponents. Hawaii is 3-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.9 turnovers per game.

CSU Bakersfield is shooting 36.0% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 37.0% Hawaii allows to opponents. Hawaii averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than CSU Bakersfield gives up.

The Roadrunners and Rainbow Wahine meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ikidi is averaging 6.9 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Chrishawn Coleman is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Imani Perez is averaging 7.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Rainbow Wahine. Bailey Flavell is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Rainbow Wahine: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

