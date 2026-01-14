Hawaii hosts Cal Poly, looks to break home slide

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-13, 1-5 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (6-9, 0-5 Big West) Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST…

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-13, 1-5 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (6-9, 0-5 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii is looking to break its three-game home losing streak with a win over Cal Poly.

The Rainbow Wahine have gone 5-5 in home games. Hawaii is 4-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mustangs have gone 1-5 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Hawaii averages 60.7 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than the 74.2 Cal Poly allows. Cal Poly averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Hawaii allows.

The Rainbow Wahine and Mustangs face off Friday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Flavell averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Wahine, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Keiara Curtis is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

Vanessa McManus is scoring 19.0 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Mustangs. Charish Thompson is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Wahine: 2-8, averaging 60.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 52.2 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

