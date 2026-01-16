Hawaii hosts Bradley and UCSB

UCSB Gauchos (13-2, 5-1 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (7-9, 1-5 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

UCSB Gauchos (13-2, 5-1 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (7-9, 1-5 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits Hawaii after Olivia Bradley scored 27 points in UCSB’s 82-67 win against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Rainbow Wahine are 6-5 in home games. Hawaii is 3-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 18.3 turnovers per game.

The Gauchos are 5-1 in conference games. UCSB ranks seventh in the Big West with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Bradley averaging 6.3.

Hawaii makes 40.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than UCSB has allowed to its opponents (36.4%). UCSB averages 10.6 more points per game (72.2) than Hawaii gives up to opponents (61.6).

The Rainbow Wahine and Gauchos meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Imani Perez is averaging 7.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and two blocks for the Rainbow Wahine. Bailey Flavell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jessica Grant is shooting 48.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, while averaging 8.3 points. Zoe Borter is shooting 46.5% and averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Wahine: 3-7, averaging 62.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Gauchos: 9-1, averaging 71.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

