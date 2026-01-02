Hawaii faces UCSD for conference matchup

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (11-2, 3-0 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (11-3, 1-1 Big West) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (11-2, 3-0 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (11-3, 1-1 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big West foes UCSD and Hawaii square off on Saturday.

The Tritons are 4-1 in home games. UCSD scores 81.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game.

The Rainbow Warriors are 3-0 in conference matchups. Hawaii averages 81.0 points and has outscored opponents by 19.3 points per game.

UCSD averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 4.8 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Hawaii allows. Hawaii scores 10.7 more points per game (81.0) than UCSD allows (70.3).

The Tritons and Rainbow Warriors match up Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Beath is averaging 17.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Tritons. Alex Chaikin is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Isaac Johnson is shooting 53.0% and averaging 13.0 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Quandre Bullock is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

