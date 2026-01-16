Haugh leads No. 19 Florida against No. 10 Vanderbilt after 21-point performance

Florida Gators (12-5, 3-1 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (16-1, 3-1 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Florida Gators (12-5, 3-1 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (16-1, 3-1 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Florida takes on No. 10 Vanderbilt after Thomas Haugh scored 21 points in Florida’s 96-79 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Commodores are 9-0 in home games. Vanderbilt has an 11-1 record against opponents over .500.

The Gators have gone 3-1 against SEC opponents. Florida is ninth in the SEC with 15.6 assists per game led by Alex Condon averaging 3.7.

Vanderbilt averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Florida gives up. Florida has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

The Commodores and Gators match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Miles is averaging 17.5 points, 4.4 assists and 2.9 steals for the Commodores. Tyler is averaging 18.6 points, 5.9 assists and 2.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Haugh is averaging 17.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Gators. Condon is averaging 13.4 points, eight rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 9-1, averaging 86.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Gators: 7-3, averaging 85.8 points, 41.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

