Haskins scores 20, Saint Joseph’s downs La Salle 67-58

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Dasear Haskins had 20 points in Saint Joseph’s 67-58 win against La Salle on Saturday.

Haskins also had 11 rebounds for the Hawks (14-8, 6-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jaiden Glover scored 16 points while going 6 of 18 (4 for 12 from 3-point range). Derek Simpson had 13 points and shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line.

Rob Dockery led the way for the Explorers (7-15, 3-6) with 26 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Jerome Brewer Jr. added nine points for La Salle. Ashton Walker had nine points, six assists and four steals.

Haskins led his team in scoring with 20 points in the first half to help put them ahead 36-29 at the break. Saint Joseph’s turned a seven-point second-half lead into a 15-point advantage with an 8-0 run to make it a 56-41 lead with 9:45 left in the half. Simpson scored 10 second-half points.

