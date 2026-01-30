Harvey leads Bryant against New Hampshire after 28-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-12, 4-3 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (6-15, 2-5 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-12, 4-3 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (6-15, 2-5 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant takes on New Hampshire after Keegan Harvey scored 28 points in Bryant’s 63-60 loss to the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-3 in home games. Bryant ranks fourth in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.8 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Wildcats are 4-3 against America East opponents. New Hampshire gives up 72.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

Bryant averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.4 per game New Hampshire allows. New Hampshire averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Bryant allows.

The Bulldogs and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timofei Rudovskii is shooting 38.3% and averaging 12.2 points for the Bulldogs. Aaron Davis is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kijan Robinson is averaging 12.2 points for the Wildcats. Tyler Bike is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

