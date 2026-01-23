Harvard visits Cornell after Jackson’s 21-point game

Harvard Crimson (9-8, 2-2 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (7-10, 2-2 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Harvard Crimson (9-8, 2-2 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (7-10, 2-2 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell hosts Harvard after Clarke Jackson scored 21 points in Cornell’s 58-43 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Big Red are 2-5 on their home court. Cornell has a 3-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Crimson are 2-2 against Ivy League opponents. Harvard ranks fifth in the Ivy League allowing 60.1 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

Cornell’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Harvard allows. Harvard scores 6.0 more points per game (64.6) than Cornell gives up (58.6).

The Big Red and Crimson face off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Engels is averaging 6.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Big Red. Rachel Kaus is averaging 10.8 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the past 10 games.

Abigail Wright is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Crimson. Alayna Rocco is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 3-7, averaging 58.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Crimson: 6-4, averaging 63.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points.

