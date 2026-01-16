Harvard hosts Princeton following Batties’ 24-point game

Princeton Tigers (6-11, 2-0 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (8-8, 1-1 Ivy League) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Princeton Tigers (6-11, 2-0 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (8-8, 1-1 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard hosts Princeton after Thomas Batties II scored 24 points in Harvard’s 79-54 win over the Columbia Lions.

The Crimson have gone 4-2 at home. Harvard ranks seventh in the Ivy League with 13.7 assists per game led by Chandler Pigge averaging 3.3.

The Tigers have gone 2-0 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton ranks seventh in the Ivy League with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Malik Abdullahi averaging 1.5.

Harvard’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Princeton allows. Princeton’s 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Harvard has allowed to its opponents (44.8%).

The Crimson and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pigge is averaging 13.8 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Crimson. Robert Hinton is averaging 18.8 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 54.2% over the last 10 games.

Jackson Hicke is averaging 14.3 points for the Tigers. Jack Stanton is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

