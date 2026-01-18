Harvard hosts Pennsylvania following Hinton’s 27-point performance

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-7, 2-1 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (9-8, 2-1 Ivy League) Boston; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-7, 2-1 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (9-8, 2-1 Ivy League)

Boston; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard hosts Pennsylvania after Robert Hinton scored 27 points in Harvard’s 87-80 overtime victory over the Princeton Tigers.

The Crimson are 5-2 in home games. Harvard is second in the Ivy League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.6 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Quakers are 2-1 in Ivy League play. Pennsylvania is 3-4 against opponents over .500.

Harvard’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Pennsylvania gives up. Pennsylvania has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Harvard have averaged.

The Crimson and Quakers face off Monday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hinton is shooting 49.8% and averaging 16.6 points for the Crimson. Chandler Pigge is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ethan Roberts is scoring 19.5 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Quakers. TJ Power is averaging 15.3 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Quakers: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

