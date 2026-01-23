Harvard hosts Cornell following Fiegen’s 31-point game

Cornell Big Red (8-9, 1-3 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (10-8, 3-1 Ivy League) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cornell Big Red (8-9, 1-3 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (10-8, 3-1 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell visits Harvard after Jake Fiegen scored 31 points in Cornell’s 89-67 win against the Brown Bears.

The Crimson have gone 6-2 at home. Harvard is eighth in the Ivy League with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tey Barbour averaging 4.4.

The Big Red are 1-3 in Ivy League play. Cornell is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

Harvard’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Cornell allows. Cornell averages 24.1 more points per game (92.4) than Harvard gives up to opponents (68.3).

The Crimson and Big Red square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Hinton is shooting 49.1% and averaging 16.3 points for the Crimson. Barbour is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jacob Beccles is averaging 6.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Big Red. Cooper Noard is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Big Red: 3-7, averaging 91.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.4 points.

