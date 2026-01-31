Harvard and Brown square off for conference matchup

Brown Bears (12-6, 4-2 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (11-8, 4-2 Ivy League) Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Brown Bears (12-6, 4-2 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (11-8, 4-2 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abigail Wright and Harvard host Alyssa Moreland and Brown in Ivy League action.

The Crimson are 5-2 on their home court. Harvard has a 0-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears are 4-2 against Ivy League opponents. Brown is the Ivy League leader with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Moreland averaging 6.6.

Harvard makes 39.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Brown has allowed to its opponents (34.7%). Brown averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Harvard gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wright is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Crimson. Mary Hollensteiner is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Grace Arnolie is scoring 18.0 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bears. Moreland is averaging 12.4 points and 10.7 rebounds while shooting 52.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.2 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 65.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

