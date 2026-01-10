Harrison’s 18, Hunt and Pagotto’s double-doubles lead East Texas A&M over UT Rio Grande Valley 77-69

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Ronnie Harrison Jr.’s 18 points, and a pair of double-doubles from Gianni Hunt and Noah Pagotto…

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Ronnie Harrison Jr.’s 18 points, and a pair of double-doubles from Gianni Hunt and Noah Pagotto helped East Texas A&M defeat UT Rio Grande Valley 77-69 on Saturday.

Harrison had seven rebounds for the Lions (7-10, 2-5 Southland Conference), who had all five starters in double figures. Hunt scored 13 points and added 10 assists. Pagotto had 12 points and added 11 rebounds. Damian Garcia had 12 points, and Tay Mosher added 10.

The win snapped a five-game slide for the Lions.

The Vaqueros (6-10, 2-5) also had all five starters score in double figures.

They were led in scoring by Filip Brankovic, who finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Marvin McGhee added 14 points, four assists and three steals. Julien Gomez had 13 points. Both Jaylen Washington and Koree Cotton scored 10. Washington had three steals. Cotton had two steals and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.