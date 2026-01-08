Harrison scores 16 as Saint Francis (PA) downs Wagner 71-69

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Ahmad Harrison scored 16 points as Saint Francis (PA) beat Wagner 71-69 on Thursday. Harrison…

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Ahmad Harrison scored 16 points as Saint Francis (PA) beat Wagner 71-69 on Thursday.

Harrison shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line for the Red Flash (4-12, 2-1 Northeast Conference). Chris Moncrief added 15 points while going 5 of 11 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds and three steals. Ralph Martino Jr. shot 3 of 4 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Seahawks (6-8, 1-2) were led by John Awoke, who recorded 12 points and two steals off the bench. Eduardo Placer added 10 points, as did Binael Basil.

The Red Flash took a four-point lead with 53 second remaining after a dunk from Skylar Wicks followed a pair of free throws from Martino. Nick Jones missed a layup with a second left to tie the game for the Seahawks.

