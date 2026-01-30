Harrison scores 15 as Charlotte beats Rice 80-70

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Damoni Harrison helped lead Charlotte over Rice on Friday night with 15 points off of the…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Damoni Harrison helped lead Charlotte over Rice on Friday night with 15 points off of the bench in an 80-70 victory.

Harrison shot 4 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the 49ers (13-9, 7-2 American Athletic Conference). Anton Bonke scored 11 points and added 12 rebounds. Dezayne Mingo shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Nick Anderson led the way for the Owls (9-13, 3-6) with 18 points. Rice also got 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists from Trae Broadnax. Jalen Smith had 11 points.

Charlotte took the lead for good with 4:24 to go in the first half. The score was 37-30 at halftime, with Ben Bradford racking up eight points. Charlotte went on a 13-1 run to make it a 66-49 lead with 7:08 left in the half. Harrison scored 10 second-half points.

