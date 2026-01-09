Harrison leads East Texas A&M against UT Rio Grande Valley after 29-point showing

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-9, 2-4 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (6-10, 1-5 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 6…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-9, 2-4 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (6-10, 1-5 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M hosts UT Rio Grande Valley after Ronnie Harrison Jr. scored 29 points in East Texas A&M’s 83-73 loss to the New Orleans Privateers.

The Lions have gone 3-2 in home games. East Texas A&M is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Vaqueros are 2-4 in conference games. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 75.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

East Texas A&M averages 73.0 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 70.5 UT Rio Grande Valley allows. UT Rio Grande Valley has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.0% shooting opponents of East Texas A&M have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison is averaging 15.5 points and six rebounds for the Lions. Damian Garcia is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Koree Cotton is shooting 41.2% and averaging 12.5 points for the Vaqueros. Marvin McGhee III is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

