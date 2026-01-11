Harrison, East Texas A&M Lions take on the Texas A&M-CC Islanders

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-8, 4-3 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (7-10, 2-5 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-8, 4-3 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (7-10, 2-5 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ronnie Harrison Jr. and East Texas A&M host Sheldon Williams and Texas A&M-CC in Southland play Monday.

The Lions have gone 4-2 in home games. East Texas A&M is 3-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Islanders are 4-3 in Southland play. Texas A&M-CC ranks third in the Southland allowing 68.3 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

East Texas A&M averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Texas A&M-CC allows. Texas A&M-CC has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 45.0% shooting opponents of East Texas A&M have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison is shooting 51.1% and averaging 15.6 points for the Lions. Vinny Sigona is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Leo Torbor is averaging 6.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Islanders. Williams is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Islanders: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

