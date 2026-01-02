Harris , South Alabama Jaguars to visit Price, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

South Alabama Jaguars (7-6, 0-3 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-12, 0-3 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

South Alabama Jaguars (7-6, 0-3 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-12, 0-3 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Amijah Price and Louisiana host Cordasia Harris and South Alabama in Sun Belt action.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 1-5 at home. Louisiana is 1-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.5 turnovers per game.

The Jaguars are 0-3 in conference games. South Alabama is sixth in the Sun Belt with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Harris averaging 4.0.

Louisiana’s average of 3.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game South Alabama allows. South Alabama has shot at a 42.0% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points less than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Louisiana have averaged.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Jaguars meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Price is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Imani Daniel is averaging 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Amyah Sutton averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Harris is shooting 53.0% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 1-9, averaging 60.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

