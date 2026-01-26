Harris leads Wake Forest against Pittsburgh after 23-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-9, 2-5 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-12, 1-6 ACC) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-9, 2-5 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-12, 1-6 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest plays Pittsburgh after Juke Harris scored 23 points in Wake Forest’s 90-69 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Panthers are 6-7 on their home court. Pittsburgh is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Demon Deacons have gone 2-5 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest is 4-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Pittsburgh’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Wake Forest gives up. Wake Forest has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandin Cummings is scoring 13.1 points per game with 1.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Panthers. Barry Dunning Jr. is averaging 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the past 10 games.

Harris is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Myles Colvin is averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 26.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

