Harris leads Iona against Marist after 25-point outing

Iona Gaels (10-5, 2-2 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (8-5, 2-2 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -3.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iona visits Marist after Toby Harris scored 25 points in Iona’s 75-72 victory over the Siena Saints.

The Red Foxes have gone 6-1 at home. Marist is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

The Gaels are 2-2 against MAAC opponents. Iona averages 78.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

Marist is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 44.3% Iona allows to opponents. Iona averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Marist allows.

The Red Foxes and Gaels face off Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Daughtry is averaging 5.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Red Foxes. Elijah Lewis is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Harris averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. CJ Anthony is averaging 14.1 points, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.