Harper scores 30, Tennessee State takes down Lindenwood 96-86

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Travis Harper II’s 30 points led Tennessee State over Lindenwood 96-86 on Saturday.

Harper went 13 of 21 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Tigers (13-7, 7-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Aaron Nkrumah scored 22 points while shooting 8 for 12 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Dante Harris shot 9 for 14, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 20 points.

The Lions (12-9, 6-4) were led in scoring by Anias Futrell, who finished with 25 points and three steals. Jadis Jones added 21 points and four steals for Lindenwood. Clayton Jackson finished with 15 points.

