Harmon leads UCF against Arizona State after 38-point showing

UCF Knights (8-6, 0-3 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (15-1, 2-1 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.…

UCF Knights (8-6, 0-3 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (15-1, 2-1 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF visits Arizona State after Leah Harmon scored 38 points in UCF’s 83-68 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Sun Devils are 9-0 on their home court. Arizona State ranks fifth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 56.9 points while holding opponents to 36.4% shooting.

The Knights have gone 0-3 against Big 12 opponents. UCF has a 3-6 record against teams over .500.

Arizona State makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than UCF has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). UCF averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Arizona State allows.

The Sun Devils and Knights face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKinna Brackens is averaging 15.5 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Gabby Elliott is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Harmon is averaging 18.2 points for the Knights. Summer Yancy is averaging 0.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 9-1, averaging 67.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 11.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

