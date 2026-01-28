Hargress leads Colorado against No. 8 Iowa State after 20-point game

Colorado Buffaloes (12-8, 2-5 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (18-2, 5-2 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Colorado Buffaloes (12-8, 2-5 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (18-2, 5-2 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado takes on No. 8 Iowa State after Barrington Hargress scored 20 points in Colorado’s 95-86 loss to the UCF Knights.

The Cyclones are 11-0 on their home court. Iowa State averages 85.6 points and has outscored opponents by 20.7 points per game.

The Buffaloes are 2-5 in conference play. Colorado scores 82.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

Iowa State makes 50.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Colorado has allowed to its opponents (45.8%). Colorado has shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

The Cyclones and Buffaloes meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milan Momcilovic is scoring 18.8 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Cyclones. Joshua Jefferson is averaging 16.6 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the last 10 games.

Hargress is averaging 14.2 points and 4.6 assists for the Buffaloes. Isaiah Johnson is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Buffaloes: 3-7, averaging 76.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

