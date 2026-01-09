Hampton visits Charleston (SC) following Eley’s 43-point showing

Hampton Pirates (8-9, 2-2 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-6, 3-0 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Hampton Pirates (8-9, 2-2 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-6, 3-0 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton faces Charleston (SC) after Michael Eley scored 43 points in Hampton’s 86-72 loss to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Cougars have gone 6-2 at home. Charleston (SC) is 4-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Pirates are 2-2 in conference matchups. Hampton has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Charleston (SC) averages 76.6 points, 8.9 more per game than the 67.7 Hampton gives up. Hampton has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Charleston (SC) have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jlynn Counter is averaging 15.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Cougars. Connor Hickman is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Eley is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Pirates. Aidan Haskins is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.