Hampton puts home win streak on the line against UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (17-3, 6-1 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (10-10, 4-3 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton will try to keep its eight-game home win streak alive when the Pirates take on UNC Wilmington.

The Pirates are 7-0 on their home court. Hampton is 4-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Seahawks are 6-1 in CAA play. UNC Wilmington ranks sixth in the CAA shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

Hampton scores 71.0 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 66.7 UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington averages 10.4 more points per game (77.9) than Hampton allows (67.5).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xzavier Long is averaging 9.5 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Pirates. Michael Eley is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nolan Hodge is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 15.2 points. Patrick Wessler is averaging 13.9 points, 10 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 75.0 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

