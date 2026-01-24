Hampton plays Elon in conference matchup

Elon Phoenix (8-10, 3-3 CAA) at Hampton Lady Pirates (8-10, 2-4 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Elon Phoenix (8-10, 3-3 CAA) at Hampton Lady Pirates (8-10, 2-4 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon visits Hampton in CAA action Sunday.

The Lady Pirates are 3-3 in home games. Hampton is sixth in the CAA scoring 63.2 points while shooting 38.2% from the field.

The Phoenix are 3-3 in CAA play. Elon is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Hampton is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 41.9% Elon allows to opponents. Elon has shot at a 38.9% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Hampton have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiarra Mcelrath is shooting 25.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Pirates, while averaging 12.7 points and 1.7 steals. Kayla Lezama is shooting 40.2% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Tyana Walker averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc. LaNae’ Corbett is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Pirates: 3-7, averaging 61.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 11.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.