Hampton hosts Monmouth after Ray’s 27-point game

Monmouth Hawks (9-10, 3-3 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (9-10, 3-3 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth faces Hampton after Justin Ray scored 27 points in Monmouth’s 81-68 win against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Pirates have gone 6-0 in home games. Hampton averages 71.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 3-3 against CAA opponents. Monmouth ranks eighth in the CAA with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jason Rivera-Torres averaging 5.3.

Hampton is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Monmouth allows to opponents. Monmouth averages 71.3 points per game, 3.6 more than the 67.7 Hampton allows to opponents.

The Pirates and Hawks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xzavier Long is averaging 9.5 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Pirates. Michael Eley is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rivera-Torres is scoring 15.5 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Hawks. Ray is averaging 11.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 37.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.