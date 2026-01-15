Hammond scores 18 as Santa Clara beats Pacific 85-69

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian Hammond’s 18 points helped Santa Clara defeat Pacific 85-69 on Wednesday. Hammond shot 7…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian Hammond’s 18 points helped Santa Clara defeat Pacific 85-69 on Wednesday.

Hammond shot 7 of 10 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Broncos (15-5, 6-1 West Coast Conference). Allen Graves added 17 points along with eight rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. Elijah Mahi finished with 15 points and added seven rebounds.

The Tigers (12-8, 3-4) were led by Elias Ralph, who recorded 17 points and five assists. Justin Rochelin added 16 points for Pacific, and TJ Wainwright recorded 12 points.

Santa Clara carried a slim two-point lead into halftime, as Hammond led the way with 14 points. An 18-3 run in the second half turned a one-point deficit into a 14-point lead for Santa Clara. They outscored Pacific by 14 points in the final half, as Graves led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

