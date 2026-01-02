Hammond leads Virginia Tech against Wake Forest

Virginia Tech Hokies (12-2, 1-0 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-5, 0-1 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Virginia Tech Hokies (12-2, 1-0 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-5, 0-1 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech visits Wake Forest after Ben Hammond scored 30 points in Virginia Tech’s 95-85 overtime victory over the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Demon Deacons are 7-2 in home games. Wake Forest averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 9-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Hokies are 1-0 in ACC play. Virginia Tech is 11-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.4 turnovers per game.

Wake Forest averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Virginia Tech allows. Virginia Tech has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

The Demon Deacons and Hokies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Calmese is averaging eight points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Demon Deacons. Juke Harris is averaging 18.9 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 39.7% over the last 10 games.

Amani Hansberry is averaging 16.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hokies. Hammond is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Hokies: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

