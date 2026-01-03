Hammond leads Virginia Tech against Wake Forest after 30-point game

Virginia Tech Hokies (12-2, 1-0 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-5, 0-1 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Virginia Tech Hokies (12-2, 1-0 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-5, 0-1 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -5.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech plays Wake Forest after Ben Hammond scored 30 points in Virginia Tech’s 95-85 overtime victory over the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Demon Deacons have gone 7-2 in home games. Wake Forest is 9-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Hokies have gone 1-0 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech is 9-2 against opponents over .500.

Wake Forest makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Virginia Tech has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Virginia Tech averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Wake Forest gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juke Harris is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Myles Colvin is averaging 15.4 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Amani Hansberry is shooting 49.1% and averaging 16.3 points for the Hokies. Hammond is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Hokies: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.