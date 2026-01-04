Hammond leads Santa Clara against San Diego after 20-point game

San Diego Toreros (6-9, 1-2 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (12-4, 3-0 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST…

San Diego Toreros (6-9, 1-2 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (12-4, 3-0 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -15.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays San Diego after Christian Hammond scored 20 points in Santa Clara’s 82-63 win against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Broncos have gone 7-0 at home. Santa Clara is the WCC leader with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Allen Graves averaging 2.8.

The Toreros have gone 1-2 against WCC opponents. San Diego has a 3-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Santa Clara averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.7 per game San Diego gives up. San Diego averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Santa Clara allows.

The Broncos and Toreros match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Mahi averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Hammond is shooting 48.6% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

Ty-Laur Johnson is averaging 14.2 points, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals for the Toreros. Juan Sebastian Gorosito is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Toreros: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 25.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

