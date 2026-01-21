Hamlin’s 20-point night sends BYU women over No. 19 Texas Tech, 73-61

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Olivia Hamlin scored 20 points, Delaney Gibb tallied 17, and BYU trailed for less than a…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Olivia Hamlin scored 20 points, Delaney Gibb tallied 17, and BYU trailed for less than a minute of game time in a 73-61 win over No. 19 Texas Tech.

The Cougars (15-4, 4-3 Big 12) won their first game against a ranked team since a 68-64 win on Feb. 15, 2025 against then-No. 20 Oklahoma State. They are 3-7 in their last 10 games against ranked opponents, and 23-55 historically.

After Texas Tech hit a game-opening 3-pointer, BYU went on a 7-0 run that gave them the lead for good. A 9-0 run to start the fourth quarter extended their lead to double-digits, and they cruised to a comfortable victory.

Laura Rokohl added 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting for BYU and grabbed eight rebounds. Gibb dished a team-high six assists. Hamlin was 9-of-15 from the floor and 2-for-5 from beyond the arc.

For the No. 19 Lady Raiders (19-2, 6-2), Snudda Collins scored 17 points and Jalynn Bristow came one point shy of a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds. The Lady Raiders have lost two straight after their 19-0 start.

Texas Tech struggled shooting, managing 33% from the floor and 26% from beyond the arc. BYU was 47% and 44%, respectively.

Up next

No. 19 Texas Tech visits Utah on Saturday.

BYU hosts No. 22 West Virginia on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.