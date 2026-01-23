Hamlin leads BYU against No. 22 West Virginia after 20-point game

West Virginia Mountaineers (16-4, 6-2 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (15-4, 4-3 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST…

West Virginia Mountaineers (16-4, 6-2 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (15-4, 4-3 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU plays No. 22 West Virginia after Olivia Hamlin scored 20 points in BYU’s 73-61 victory against the Texas Tech Lady Raiders.

The Cougars have gone 9-2 at home. BYU scores 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 6-2 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia is fourth in the Big 12 scoring 77.4 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

BYU averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.8 per game West Virginia gives up. West Virginia averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game BYU gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Benally is averaging 8.9 points, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cougars. Hamlin is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Gia Cooke is shooting 37.1% and averaging 14.3 points for the Mountaineers. Kierra Wheeler is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 11.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

