Hamilton scores 38, Georgia State takes down Arkansas State 82-81

The Associated Press

January 24, 2026, 4:46 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Jelani Hamilton scored 38 points as Georgia State beat Arkansas State 82-81 on Saturday.

Hamilton had four steals for the Panthers (9-12, 6-3 Sun Belt Conference). Joah Chappelle scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Micah Tucker had 10 points and shot 3 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Christian Harmon led the way for the Red Wolves (13-8, 5-4) with 23 points. Arkansas State also got 14 points from Kyle Hayman. Chandler Jackson also had 11 points and six assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

