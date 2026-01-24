Hamilton scores 38, Georgia State takes down Arkansas State 82-81

ATLANTA (AP) — Jelani Hamilton scored 38 points as Georgia State beat Arkansas State 82-81 on Saturday. Hamilton had four…

ATLANTA (AP) — Jelani Hamilton scored 38 points as Georgia State beat Arkansas State 82-81 on Saturday.

Hamilton had four steals for the Panthers (9-12, 6-3 Sun Belt Conference). Joah Chappelle scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Micah Tucker had 10 points and shot 3 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Christian Harmon led the way for the Red Wolves (13-8, 5-4) with 23 points. Arkansas State also got 14 points from Kyle Hayman. Chandler Jackson also had 11 points and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.