Hamilton scores 23 in Georgia State’s 69-62 win over Southern Miss

ATLANTA (AP) — Jelani Hamilton scored 23 points as Georgia State beat Southern Miss 69-62 on Thursday night. Hamilton also…

ATLANTA (AP) — Jelani Hamilton scored 23 points as Georgia State beat Southern Miss 69-62 on Thursday night.

Hamilton also contributed seven rebounds for the Panthers (8-12, 5-3 Sun Belt Conference). Micah Tucker scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 14, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc and added four steals. Malachi Brown had 12 points and shot 4 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Golden Eagles (11-10, 5-4) were led in scoring by Dylan Brumfield, who finished with 13 points and five assists. Southern Miss also got 12 points from Curt Lewis. Brewer Carruth had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.