Hamilton scores 20, Alcorn State defeats Prairie View A&M 76-75

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Omari Hamilton scored 20 points and Davian Williams made a game-winning shot in Alcorn State’s 76-75 victory over Prairie View A&M on Monday.

Hamilton also had nine rebounds for the Braves (3-14, 2-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tycen McDaniels scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Nick Woodard went 4 of 13 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Dontae Horne led the way for the Panthers (8-11, 3-3) with 32 points. Prairie View A&M also got 19 points, eight rebounds and three blocks from Cory Wells. Lance Williams also had 10 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

