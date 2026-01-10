Hamad Mousa scores 24 points and Cal Poly beats UC Davis 84-78

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Hamad Mousa had 24 points in Cal Poly’s 84-78 win over UC Davis on…

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Hamad Mousa had 24 points in Cal Poly’s 84-78 win over UC Davis on Saturday.

Mousa added 10 rebounds for the Mustangs (7-11, 3-3 Big West Conference). Peter Bandelj shot 3 for 7 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Cayden Ward shot 2 for 8 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Aggies (9-7, 2-3) were led by Nils Cooper, who posted 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Carl Daughtery Jr. added 18 points for UC Davis. Connor Sevilla had 11 points.

