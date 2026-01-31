Live Radio
Hall’s 24 lead Texas State over Old Dominion 81-64

The Associated Press

January 31, 2026, 5:15 PM

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — DJ Hall’s 24 points helped Texas State defeat Old Dominion 81-64 on Saturday.

Hall also contributed six rebounds and three steals for the Bobcats (13-11, 6-6 Sun Belt Conference). Mark Drone scored 12 points while finishing 5 of 16 from the floor and added seven rebounds, eight assists, and three steals. Franck Emmou went 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Ketron Shaw led the way for the Monarchs (7-16, 4-7) with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Old Dominion also got 16 points from Jordan Battle.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

