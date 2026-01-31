Hall’s 24 lead Texas State over Old Dominion 81-64

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — DJ Hall’s 24 points helped Texas State defeat Old Dominion 81-64 on Saturday. Hall also…

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — DJ Hall’s 24 points helped Texas State defeat Old Dominion 81-64 on Saturday.

Hall also contributed six rebounds and three steals for the Bobcats (13-11, 6-6 Sun Belt Conference). Mark Drone scored 12 points while finishing 5 of 16 from the floor and added seven rebounds, eight assists, and three steals. Franck Emmou went 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Ketron Shaw led the way for the Monarchs (7-16, 4-7) with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Old Dominion also got 16 points from Jordan Battle.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.