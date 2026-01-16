Hall, Texas State Bobcats to host Weeks and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (11-8, 5-2 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (10-9, 3-4 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday,…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (11-8, 5-2 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (10-9, 3-4 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss takes on Texas State in Sun Belt action Saturday.

The Bobcats are 9-1 on their home court. Texas State scores 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 5-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Tavares averaging 5.1.

Texas State’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss averages 75.4 points per game, 4.2 more than the 71.2 Texas State gives up.

The Bobcats and Golden Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Drone is scoring 13.6 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Bobcats. DJ Hall is averaging 15.2 points and 9.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tylik Weeks is shooting 48.2% and averaging 17.6 points for the Golden Eagles. Curt Lewis is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

